Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Omicron pandemic struck Shanghai, China, resulting in impairments of both physical and psychological health on those patients who were confirmed and transferred to the Fangcang shelters. The way of isolation led to high risk of posttraumatic stress symptoms (PTSS) and depressive symptoms among the patients in Fangcang shelters. We aim to estimate the prevalence and comorbidity of PTSS and depressive symptoms in patients from China's Fangcang shelters during the epidemic.



METHODS: Demographic information questionnaire, the posttraumatic stress disorder checklist for DSM-5 (PCL-5), and Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9) were used in the study. The data were collected online via mobile phones during 10th April to 20th April, 2022, as part of our Psychological Trauma Recover Project-5-6 (PTRP-5-6), a longitudinal study focusing on individuals who have experienced trauma.



RESULTS: A total of 336 subjects were included in the analysis. The results revealed (1) the prevalence of depressive symptoms, and PTSS were 30.1% (cut-off = 10) and 6% (cut-off = 33); (2) Multiple logistic regression showed that female (OR = 3.04, p < 0.05), suffering from dyspnea (OR = 5.83, p < 0.05) or gastrointestinal symptoms (OR = 6.38, p < 0.05) were risk factors for PTSS; higher education level (OR = 3.27, p < 0.05) and suffering from dizziness or headache (OR = 2.46, p < 0.05) were risk factors for depressive symptoms; (3)Respectively, 85% of the patients who reported PTSS also experienced depressive symptoms, 16.8% of the patients who reported depressive symptoms presented PTSS.



CONCLUSION: In the context of COVID-19, the comorbidity rate of PTSS and depressive symptoms among patients in Fangcang shelters increased with the severity of depressive symptoms.

Language: en