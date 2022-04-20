|
Citation
Yan W, Shang Z, Wu L, Lv H, Jia Y, Zhan J, Wang J, Ouyang H, Liu W, Chen W. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e21.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
38166952
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The Omicron pandemic struck Shanghai, China, resulting in impairments of both physical and psychological health on those patients who were confirmed and transferred to the Fangcang shelters. The way of isolation led to high risk of posttraumatic stress symptoms (PTSS) and depressive symptoms among the patients in Fangcang shelters. We aim to estimate the prevalence and comorbidity of PTSS and depressive symptoms in patients from China's Fangcang shelters during the epidemic.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Female; Comorbidity; Longitudinal Studies; Depression/psychology; China/epidemiology; Depressive symptoms; *Stress Disorders, Post-Traumatic/epidemiology/psychology; PTRP; PTSS