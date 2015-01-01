|
Tucker J, Marshall T, Beitscher I, Mueller K, Colucio E, Koc TAJ. Brain Impair. 2023; 24(3): 601-610.
(Copyright © 2023, Cambridge University Press)
38167354
OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the correlation between self-reported balance confidence and community integration related to home management for community-dwelling adults with acquired brain injury (ABI).
Language: en
Adult; Humans; Middle Aged; Surveys and Questionnaires; Activities of Daily Living; Self Report; *Brain Injuries/therapy; *Community Integration; acquired brain injury; Activities-Specific Balance Confidence Scale; Community Integration Questionnaire; Home management