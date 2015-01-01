SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Tucker J, Marshall T, Beitscher I, Mueller K, Colucio E, Koc TAJ. Brain Impair. 2023; 24(3): 601-610.

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the correlation between self-reported balance confidence and community integration related to home management for community-dwelling adults with acquired brain injury (ABI).

METHODS: This is a study of 141 participants over the age of 18 with a history of ABI, living in the community, who completed an online survey. The survey included a series of demographic questions followed by the Activities-Specific Balance Confidence Scale (ABC) and the Home Integration subscale of the Community Integration Questionnaire (CIQ-H).

RESULTS: Data from 119 completed surveys were included in the analysis. Significant positive correlations were found between the ABC and the CIQ-H total scores (r(s) = 0.241, p = 0.008). There was no significant difference between CIQ-H total scores in individuals by injury type (traumatic vs non-traumatic) or by level of severity (mild, moderate, severe) (p > 0.05). There was no significant difference between ABC total scores by injury type (p > 0.05).

CONCLUSIONS: Higher levels of balance confidence may be associated with improved community integration related to home management for individuals with traumatic and non-traumatic BI. This study's results support future research to evaluate the integration of strategies to improve balance confidence as a component of interdisciplinary assessment and rehabilitation to maximize community integration in community-dwelling adults with ABI.


