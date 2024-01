Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Athletes perceive sports fans as a source of concussion nondisclosure pressure. Sports fans are exposed to injury depictions from the media that could lead them to underestimate its seriousness. This study examined the concussion knowledge of non-sports fans, sports fans, and wagering sports fans, as knowledge is a modifiable factor that can influence injury disclosure.



SETTING AND PARTICIPANTS: A convenience sample of 443 Australian adults completed an online survey.



DESIGN: Cross-sectional.



MAIN MEASURES: Self-rated and actual concussion knowledge (the Rosenbaum Concussion Knowledge and Attitudes Survey; RoCKAS).



RESULTS: There was no significant difference in the concussion knowledge of self-identified sports (n = 157) and non-sports (n = 286) fans; but sports fans rated their knowledge as significantly higher than non-sports fans (p <.05). Wagering sports fans (n = 24) had significantly less concussion knowledge than non-wagering sports fans (η(2) =.03, small effect).



DISCUSSION: Athletes who feel nondisclosure pressure from sports fans may be influenced by people with incomplete concussion knowledge, particularly wagering sports fans. Sports fans over-estimated their knowledge, and this could contribute to the nondisclosure pressure felt by athletes. Programmes to increase injury disclosure by athletes should take these factors into consideration.

