Norman EM, Starkey NJ, Polaschek DLL. Brain Impair. 2023; 24(1): 69-85.

(Copyright © 2023, Cambridge University Press)

10.1017/BrImp.2021.15

38167582

BACKGROUND: Traumatic brain injury is overrepresented in incarcerated samples and has been linked to a number of poor correctional outcomes. Despite this, no research has explored the impact of a recent TBI on compliance outcomes for individuals serving community-based.

METHOD: We screened for a history of TBI in 106 adults on community sentences and collected compliance (arrests, sentence violations) and related variables (e.g., risk scores, substance use) over 6 months. Sixty-four participants also completed the Repeatable Battery for the Assessment of Neuropsychological Status (RBANS), the Comprehensive Trail Making Test and Color-Word Inference Test.

RESULTS: A TBI in the last year predicted a significantly higher likelihood of arrest, even when controlling for risk of reconviction and current substance use, but was not associated with non-compliance with sentence conditions nor with performance on the neuropsychological tests. In addition, no significant associations were found between performance on neuropsychological tests and measures of non-compliance.

CONCLUSIONS: TBI in the last year was an independent predictor of arrest. This result suggests that those with a recent TBI on a community sentence may need additional monitoring or support to reduce the risk of reoffending.


Adult; Humans; Offenders; Compliance; Language; Recidivism; Self Report; *Brain Injuries, Traumatic/diagnosis; *Substance-Related Disorders; Community sentence; Neuropsychological assessment; Probation

