|
Citation
|
Norman EM, Starkey NJ, Polaschek DLL. Brain Impair. 2023; 24(1): 69-85.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38167582
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Traumatic brain injury is overrepresented in incarcerated samples and has been linked to a number of poor correctional outcomes. Despite this, no research has explored the impact of a recent TBI on compliance outcomes for individuals serving community-based.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adult; Humans; Offenders; Compliance; Language; Recidivism; Self Report; *Brain Injuries, Traumatic/diagnosis; *Substance-Related Disorders; Community sentence; Neuropsychological assessment; Probation