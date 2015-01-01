Abstract

BACKGROUND: Child forensic interviewers have expressed concerns regarding the quality of interpreter-mediated child forensic interviews. However, research on interpreters' perspectives on these interviews is scarce and specialized education for interpreters limited.



OBJECTIVE: This mixed-methods study aimed to explore interpreters' experiences and knowledge of interpreting child forensic interviews. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: A total of 130 Swedish interpreters with different authorization statuses responded to a digital survey about interpreting child forensic interviews.



METHODS: Qualitative data were analyzed with reflexive thematic analysis and content analysis, and quantitative data with descriptive and inferential statistics.



RESULTS: Interpreters reported challenges concerning children's limited language skills, the emotional effects of interpreting child forensic interviews, the limited access to information before interviews, and the complex balance between following interpreters' ethical guidelines and adjusting for situational demands. Regarding practical conditions, interpreters preferred interpreting in person instead of via telephone. Interpreters' general knowledge of child forensic interviewing did not differ between interpreters with different authorization statuses (F(2,108) = 0.80, ω(2) = -0.002, p = .45), except from views on using leading questions (H(2) = 17.34, η(2) = 0.14, p < .001) and whether interpreters may clarify terms to child interviewees (H(2) = 8.02, η(2) = 0.06, p = .02).



CONCLUSIONS: It is crucial to consider interpreters' perspectives when striving to improve the quality of interpreter-mediated child forensic interviews. Interpreters should be provided sufficient information to prepare and assess their suitability. Interpreters should also be offered education in interpreting child forensic interviews and given appropriate service structures to support their wellbeing.

