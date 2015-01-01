Abstract

Child abuse and neglect (CAN) is a pressing global issue with profound implications for the well-being of children. The aim of this review is to examine the existing literature and synthesize evidence on the awareness, knowledge, and attitudes toward child abuse and neglect within the Saudi population. This review synthesizes the existing literature to illuminate the awareness, knowledge, and attitudes surrounding CAN within the Saudi population. Ten studies spanning the years 2019-2023 were meticulously analyzed, offering a comprehensive snapshot of CAN perceptions across various segments of society. The studies, encompassing diverse methodologies and populations, collectively underscore the commendable levels of awareness and knowledge demonstrated by healthcare professionals, including primary healthcare (PHC) physicians, nurses, and medical practitioners. Notably, several studies reveal that these professionals exhibit robust recognition of different forms of child abuse, a vital aspect in the identification and prevention of abuse cases. While positive attitudes toward CAN were prevalent among healthcare providers, barriers to reporting were highlighted. The fear of consequences and uncertainty emerged as key deterrents to reporting among medical and dental students and nurses, respectively. These findings emphasize the necessity for creating supportive environments that empower professionals to report suspected cases of abuse while addressing apprehensions. The parental perception of CAN also came into focus, revealing a disparity between the recognition of CAN as a common problem and the adequate knowledge of emotional abuse and neglect. These findings point toward a need for targeted public awareness campaigns that differentiate between disciplinary practices and abusive behaviors. In conclusion, this review offers a nuanced understanding of the Saudi population's awareness, knowledge, and attitudes toward child abuse and neglect. The synthesis of findings across diverse studies informs future interventions, advocating for enhanced awareness, reporting, and prevention strategies. By empowering individuals and professionals alike, a safer environment for Saudi children can be nurtured, fostering a future free from the shadows of abuse and neglect.

