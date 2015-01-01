|
Mushtaq S, Abro MT, Zehra SS. Cureus 2023; 15(12): e49956.
(Copyright © 2023, Curēus)
38179355
Introduction Traumatic injuries are a leading cause of mortality and morbidity, with significant social and economic impacts. Karachi, Pakistan, a densely populated city with a high incidence of traumatic injuries, faces inadequacies in its trauma-care setup, including a lack of resources and unorganized care, which highlights the need for improved trauma management strategies and trauma registries. The purpose of this research is to present a fundamental profile of traumatic injuries in terms of their health-related consequences in Karachi, Pakistan. The objective is to identify the nature, affected body parts, and severity of traumatic injuries to identify areas for effective safety measures and reduce morbidity and mortality.
emergency department; road traffic accidents; injury severity; nature of injury; traumatic injuries