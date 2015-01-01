|
Go TH, Kim MH, Choi YY, Han J, Kim C, Kang DR. Environ. Health 2024; 23(1): e3.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38169380
BACKGROUND: Air pollution can cause various respiratory and neurological diseases and continuous exposure can lead to death. Previous studies have reported that particulate matter (PM) exposure increases the risk of depression, suicidal thoughts, and suicidal death; however, the results are inconsistent and limited. This study aimed to examine the relationship between short-term PM exposure and suicide deaths, as well as investigate the short-term effects of PM on suicide death within vulnerable groups based on factors such as sex, age group, suicide-related information (note, method, and cause), psychiatric disorders, and physical diseases.
Language: en
Humans; Suicide; China; Particulate matter; *Suicide; Time-series analysis; *Air Pollutants/adverse effects/analysis; *Air Pollution/analysis; Disease Susceptibility; Environmental Exposure/adverse effects/analysis; Particulate Matter/adverse effects/analysis