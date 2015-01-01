Abstract

BACKGROUND: Air pollution can cause various respiratory and neurological diseases and continuous exposure can lead to death. Previous studies have reported that particulate matter (PM) exposure increases the risk of depression, suicidal thoughts, and suicidal death; however, the results are inconsistent and limited. This study aimed to examine the relationship between short-term PM exposure and suicide deaths, as well as investigate the short-term effects of PM on suicide death within vulnerable groups based on factors such as sex, age group, suicide-related information (note, method, and cause), psychiatric disorders, and physical diseases.



METHODS: Data on a total of 28,670 suicide deaths from 2013 to 2017, provided by the Korea Foundation for Suicide Prevention, were analyzed. The study design employed a time-series analysis with a two-stage approach. In the first step, a generalized additive model combined with a distributed lag nonlinear model was used to estimate the short-term effect of PM exposure on suicide risk specific to each city. In the second step, the estimated results from each city were pooled through a meta-analysis to derive the overall effect. We determined the effects of single lag, cumulative lag, and moving average PM concentrations from days 0-7 before suicide.



RESULTS: We confirmed an association between exposure to PM(10) (≤ 10 μm in diameter) and deaths due to suicide. In particular, among individuals with psychiatric disorders and those who employed non-violent suicide methods, increased exposure to PM(10) was associated with a higher risk of death by suicide, with percentage changes of 5.92 (95% confidence interval [CI]: 3.95-7.92) and 11.47 (95% CI: 7.95-15.11), respectively. Furthermore, in the group with psychiatric disorders, there was an observed tendency of increasing suicide risk as PM(10) levels increased up to 120 µg/m(3), whereas in the group with non-violent suicide deaths, there was a pronounced trend of rapid increase in suicide risk with an increase in PM(10) up to 100 µg/m(3).



CONCLUSIONS: These results show an association between short-term exposure to PM and suicide. Our study adds evidence for the benefits of reducing PM in preventing diseases and improving mental health.

Language: en