Citation
Bartenschlager CTJ, Jansen P. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1321552.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38169745
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Using the morality salience paradigm, this research tested whether subliminal death stimuli lead to increased physical strength. Moreover, it was investigated if mindfulness and self-esteem instability influence terror management.
Language: en
Keywords
mindfulness; physical strength; self-esteem instability; subliminal mortality salience; terror management theory