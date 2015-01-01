SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bartenschlager CTJ, Jansen P. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1321552.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)

DOI

10.3389/fpsyg.2023.1321552

PMID

38169745

PMCID

PMC10758482

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Using the morality salience paradigm, this research tested whether subliminal death stimuli lead to increased physical strength. Moreover, it was investigated if mindfulness and self-esteem instability influence terror management.

METHODS: In total, data from 160 undergraduate sports students were analyzed. Participants completed a word decision task in which they were presented with either the word death or pain for 28.5 ms. Before and after the task, their grip strength was measured using a hand dynamometer.

RESULTS: Linear mixed models could neither confirm the effect of the mortality salience hypothesis on strength nor an influence of mindfulness and self-esteem.

DISCUSSION: The results raise the question of a potential influence of subliminal mortality salience on athletic performance and how mindfulness and self-esteem instability affect terror management.


Language: en

Keywords

mindfulness; physical strength; self-esteem instability; subliminal mortality salience; terror management theory

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print