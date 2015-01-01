|
da Silva Dávila J, de Campos Grigoletti G, Faria MR, Gobo JPA. Int. J. Biometeorol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38180571
Abstract
This study aims to evaluate agreement among subjective thermal comfort, thermal sensation, thermal perception, and thermal tolerance indices, according to pedestrians in downtown Santa Maria, southern Brazil, which has a humid subtropical climate (Cfa). Between August 2015 and July 2016 (three periods), 1728 questionnaires were applied. Evaluation of the dependence of statistical variables was based on gender and age, at three periods of time: August 2015 (864 respondents), January 2016 (432 respondents), and July 2016 (432 respondents). Statistical evaluation was based on Pearson's chi-square test using RStudio software, and a significance level (α) of 5% for thermal comfort, thermal sensation, thermal preference, and thermal tolerance was used.
Language: en
Humid subtropical climate; Outdoors; Thermal comfort; Thermal sensation; Thermal tolerance