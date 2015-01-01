Abstract

This study aims to evaluate agreement among subjective thermal comfort, thermal sensation, thermal perception, and thermal tolerance indices, according to pedestrians in downtown Santa Maria, southern Brazil, which has a humid subtropical climate (Cfa). Between August 2015 and July 2016 (three periods), 1728 questionnaires were applied. Evaluation of the dependence of statistical variables was based on gender and age, at three periods of time: August 2015 (864 respondents), January 2016 (432 respondents), and July 2016 (432 respondents). Statistical evaluation was based on Pearson's chi-square test using RStudio software, and a significance level (α) of 5% for thermal comfort, thermal sensation, thermal preference, and thermal tolerance was used.



RESULTS indicated that age and gender affect the relationship between the variables. Thermal comfort and thermal tolerance presented the best correlation and coherence, regardless of age or gender. This study contributes to knowledge on the local microclimate and can contribute to urban planning to implement strategies that improve pedestrians' thermal comfort.

