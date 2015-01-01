Abstract

BACKGROUND: Data from high-income countries (HICs) show a high risk of suicidal thoughts and behaviors (STBs) in first-episode psychosis (FEP). It is unknown, however, whether rates and associated factors differ in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). AIMS: We therefore aimed to compare the 2-year course of STBs and associated factors in persons with FEP treated in two similarly structured early intervention services in Chennai, India and Montreal, Canada.



METHOD: To ensure fit to the data that included persons without STBs and with varying STBs' severity, a hurdle model was conducted by site, including known predictors of STBs. The 2-year evolution of STBs was compared by site with mixed-effects ordered logistic regression.



RESULTS: The study included 333 FEP patients (168 in Chennai, 165 in Montreal). A significant decrease in STBs was observed at both sites (OR = 0.87; 95% CI [0.84, 0.90]), with the greatest decline in the first 2 months of follow-up. Although three Chennai women died by suicide in the first 4 months (none in Montreal), Chennai patients had a lower risk of STBs over follow-up (OR = 0.44; 95% CI [0.23, 0.81]). Some factors (depression, history of suicide attempts) were consistently associated with STBs across contexts, while others (gender, history of suicidal ideation, relationship status) were associated at only one of the two sites.



CONCLUSIONS: This is the first study to compare STBs in FEP between two distinct geo-sociocultural contexts (an HIC and an LMIC). At both sites, STBs reduced after treatment initiation, suggesting that early intervention reduces STBs across contexts. At both sites, for some patients, STBs persisted or first appeared during follow-up, indicating need for suicide prevention throughout follow-up. Our study demonstrates contextual variations in rates and factors associated with STBs. This has implications for tailoring suicide prevention and makes the case for more research on STBs in FEP in diverse contexts.

Language: en