Abstract

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports that traumatic brain injury (TBI) was related to over 64,000 deaths in the United States in 2020, equating to more than 611 TBI-related hospitalizations and 176 TBI-related deaths per day. There are both long- and short-term sequelae involved with the pathophysiology of TBI that can range from mild to severe. Recently, more effort has been devoted to understanding the long-term consequences of TBI and how early detection of these injuries can prevent late clinical manifestations. Obtaining proper, detailed imaging is key to guiding the direction of intervention, but there is a gap in the understanding of how TBI imaging can be used to predict and prevent the long-term morbidities seen with even mild forms of TBI. There have been significant strides in the advancement of TBI imaging that allows for quicker, more affordable, and more effective imaging of intracranial bleeds, axonal injury, tissue damage, and more. Despite this, there is still room for improved standardization and more data supporting the justification of using certain imaging modalities. This review aims to outline recent advancements in TBI imaging and areas that require further investigation to improve patient outcomes and minimize the acute and chronic comorbidities associated with TBI.

Language: en