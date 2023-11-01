Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To identify and describe fall risk assessment tools used for women who receive maternity care. DATA SOURCES: PubMed, CINAHL Complete, MEDLINE Complete, Cochrane Library, Scopus, SciELO, and Repositórios Científicos de Acesso Aberto de Portugal (RCAAP). STUDY SELECTION: We considered reports published until November 28, 2022, that included women during pregnancy, childbirth, or the postpartum period; involved the use of fall risk assessment tools, regardless of context; and were published in English, French, Portuguese, or Spanish. DATA EXTRACTION: We extracted the following data from the included reports: author(s)/year/country, aim/sample, research design/type of report, tool (i.e., the fall risk assessment tool used), findings, reliability, and validity. DATA SYNTHESIS: We found 13 reports in which the authors addressed nine fall risk assessment tools. Seven of these tools were applied during pregnancy (Kyle's tool, Pregnant Women Information Form and Assessment Scale for Risk of Falling in Pregnant Women, Obstetric Fall Risk Assessment System), labor (Obstetric Fall Risk Assessment System), the postpartum period (Cooksey-Post Obstetric Delivery Fall Risk Assessment, Kyle's tool, Risk of Falling in Post-partum Women (SLOPE), Obstetric Fall Risk Assessment System, Post-epidural Fall Risk Assessment Score, and Maternal Fall Risk Assessment Scale). The Dionne's Egress Test and the Motor Strength Scale do not address the characteristics of the women who receive maternity care. Psychometric characteristics were available for the Assessment Scale for Risk of Falling in Pregnant Women, Post-epidural Fall Risk Assessment Score, Maternal Fall Risk Assessment Scale, and Risk of Falling in Post-partum Women.



CONCLUSION: Some fall risk assessment tools are used to assess women who receive maternity care without proper validation in this specific population. The use of fall risk assessment tools that are validated for women who receive maternity care may help nurses make clinical judgments when assessing fall risk and implement measures for fall prevention.

