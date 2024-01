Abstract

Experiencing intimate partner violence and childhood sexual abuse are linked with mental and physical health outcomes that are "larger in magnitude and more extensive than previously reported," a study published in Nature Medicine found.



Women who were sexually or physically abused by their partners had a 63% increased risk of major depressive disorder and a 35% increased risk of abortion or miscarriage, according to the analysis of 229 studies. Experiencing sexual abuse as a child was linked with a 45% increased risk of alcohol use disorder and a 35% increased risk of self-harm.



It's estimated that 1 in 3 women globally experience physical or sexual violence from a partner while 20% of young women and 10% of young men have been sexually abused. Despite that, "violence against women and children continues to be a neglected area within global health," researchers wrote.

