Adam CE, Fitzpatrick AL, Leary CS, Ilango SD, Phelan EA, Semmens EO. PLoS One 2024; 19(1): e0294017.
38170712
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Falls contribute to impairments in activities of daily living (ADLs), resulting in significant declines in the quality of life, safety, and functioning of older adults. Understanding the magnitude and duration of the effect of falls on ADLs, as well as identifying the characteristics of older adults more likely to have post-fall ADL impairment is critical to inform fall prevention and post-fall intervention. The purpose of this study is to 1) Quantify the association between falls and post-fall ADL impairment and 2) Model trajectories of ADL impairment pre- and post-fall to estimate the long-term impact of falls and identify characteristics of older adults most likely to have impairment.
Aged; Humans; Female; Male; Cohort Studies; Retrospective Studies; *Quality of Life; *Activities of Daily Living