Kampling H, Riedl D, Hettich N, Lampe A, Nolte T, Zara S, Ernst M, Brahler E, Sachser C, Fegert JM, Gingelmaier S, Fonagy P, Krakau L, Kruse J. Soc. Sci. Med. 2023; 341: e116526.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
38169177
RATIONALE: Conspiracy endorsement is a public health challenge for the successful containment of the COVID-19 pandemic. While usually considered a societal phenomenon, little is known about the equally important developmental backdrops and personality characteristics like mistrust that render an individual prone to conspiracy endorsement. There is a growing body of evidence implying a detrimental role of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) - a highly prevalent developmental burden - in the development of epistemic trust and personality functioning. This study aimed to investigate the association between ACEs and conspiracy endorsement in the general population, specifically questioning a mediating role of epistemic trust and personality functioning.
Language: en
COVID-19; Mediation; Adverse childhood experiences; Child maltreatment; Conspiracy endorsement; Epistemic trust; Personality functioning