Brown A, Harkin D, Tanczer LM. Violence Against Women 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1177/10778012231222486

38166524

Smart, Internet-connected devices-the so-called "Internet of Things" (IoT)-pose significant threats to victim-survivors of domestic and family violence (DFV). IoT systems have been used to abuse, harass, monitor, intimidate, and gaslight victim-survivors. We present findings from an abusability analysis that examined 13 IoT devices and allowed us to make several observations about common vulnerabilities to victim-survivors of DFV. We argue that IoT manufacturers must be encouraged to factor in the implications of DFV in the design of their products. Additionally, technology-facilitated abuse in DFV contexts must feature in industry and government safety-by-design approaches. Our results suggest ways IoT devices can be modified at low cost to alleviate opportunities for misuse, and we endorse IoT manufacturers to consider those risks early in the design stage.


domestic and family violence; internet of things; IoT-enabled abuse; safety-by-design; technology-facilitated abuse

