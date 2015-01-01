|
Citation
|
Se C, Champahom T, Jomnonkwao S, Chonsalasin D, Ratanavaraha V. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2024; 197: e107452.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38183691
|
Abstract
|
Truck-involved crashes persist as a significant concern, yielding noteworthy human casualties and causing economic ramifications, particularly in developing countries. This paper aims to undertake a comprehensive analysis of the associated factors influencing injury severity in truck-involved crashes, with a particular emphasis on discerning variations between single-vehicle and multi-vehicle incidents, as well as accounting for heterogeneity and temporal stability. The data analysis involves a meticulous examination of crash data spanning the entirety of Thailand from 2017 to 2020. Employing three distinct levels of injury severities, namely PDO injury, moderate injury, and severe injury, the study employs a series of mixed logit models that account for unobserved heterogeneity in both means and variances.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Injury severities; Multi-vehicle truck crashes; Partially constrained parameters; Single-vehicle truck crashes; Temporal instability; Unobserved heterogeneity