Abstract

Truck-involved crashes persist as a significant concern, yielding noteworthy human casualties and causing economic ramifications, particularly in developing countries. This paper aims to undertake a comprehensive analysis of the associated factors influencing injury severity in truck-involved crashes, with a particular emphasis on discerning variations between single-vehicle and multi-vehicle incidents, as well as accounting for heterogeneity and temporal stability. The data analysis involves a meticulous examination of crash data spanning the entirety of Thailand from 2017 to 2020. Employing three distinct levels of injury severities, namely PDO injury, moderate injury, and severe injury, the study employs a series of mixed logit models that account for unobserved heterogeneity in both means and variances.



RESULTS revealed significant instability in injury risk determinants over time among both single and multi-vehicle events. Aligning predictive assessments further spotlighted fluctuations in projected burdens across models and years - collectively underscoring the imperative to integrate temporal considerations into modeling and prevention. Several crash-type distinctions and priorities emerged. For single-truck events, key risks included roadway alignments and geometry, speeding, fatigue, and lighting conditions. However multi-truck collisions concentrated around exposure factors like highway traits, sightline limitations, and vulnerable road users. Ultimately, the technique permitted responsive countermeasure targeting and recalibration opportunities keyed to each crash form's evolving landscapes. While it is indeed noteworthy that several variables have exhibited instability in their effects, it is equally important to acknowledge the existence of certain variables that maintain a relative degree of temporal stability. This underscores their pivotal role in shaping the foundation of enduring strategies aimed at enhancing traffic safety in the long run. The multifaceted investigation constitutes an invaluable reference for diverse transportation stakeholders seeking to curb rising truck fatalities through evidence-based improvements in policy, engineering, usage protocols, and technologies. It provides a blueprint for nimble safety planning within complex modernizing road systems.

