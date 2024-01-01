Abstract

Recent literature has explored the psychological well-being of physicians, addressing conditions like perfectionism, imposter phenomenon/syndrome (IP), depression, burnout, and, less frequently, magical thinking. But recognizing the connections among these psychological factors is vital for developing targeted interventions to prevent or alleviate their impact. This article examines the often-sequential emergence of these five conditions within a physician's career, with a specific emphasis on their prevalence among emergency physicians (EPs), who must manage a diverse array of acute illnesses and injuries. The descent into psychological distress initiates with magical thinking-in this case, the belief that perfection is possible despite evidence to the contrary-leading to the pursuit of maladaptive perfectionism. If unaddressed, this trajectory may lead to depression, burnout, and in some cases, suicide. Understanding this continuum lays the groundwork for devising a systematic approach to enhance physicians' mental health. The article delves into detailed descriptions of these psychological conditions, encompassing their prevalence, individual impact, how they are integrated into this continuum and potential preventive or corrective methods. Recognizing unrealistic expectations as a major contributor to burnout, depression, and even suicide within the medical profession, the article advocates for the development of targeted interventions and support structures to assist medical students and professionals in managing IP. Practical strategies involve acknowledging unrealistic expectations, setting attainable goals, seeking support, taking breaks, and prioritizing self-care. Addressing this pervasive issue aims to cultivate a culture where medical professionals can thrive, ensuring optimal care for patients.

Language: en