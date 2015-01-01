Abstract

The structure of underground coal mines is vulnerable to many mishaps because of the challenging conditions of production and the unique features of the earth. These incidents could cause significant financial and production losses for the mines in addition to worker injury, disability, or death. In coal mines, methane explosions are a frequent threat. Establishing a safe work environment requires managing these problems with an accident control method. The current study used the fuzzy TOPSIS and fuzzy AHP techniques for this aim. The framework was used to tackle the four-alternative problem of underground coal mine explosion control method selection. To identify potential risks of a methane explosion, a data gathering survey was conducted as part of the suggested hybrid methodology. The fuzzy AHP was used to compute the fuzzy weights of the hazards. "Improper ventilation system" is ranked highest out of the 34 sub-risk factors. The fuzzy TOPSIS was then utilized to rank the explosion control methods using the weights. To assess the viability of the study's conclusions, a sensitivity analysis was carried out. The findings indicate that "improving safety technology" and "financial investments" are the best ways to reduce such events. The results additionally indicate that the fuzzy TOPSIS approach in combination with the fuzzy AHP provides a helpful framework for dynamically assessing mine methane explosion accidents.

