Abstract

Adversity, trauma, and emotion dysregulation are commonly cited risk factors for suicidal thoughts and behaviors. Thus, the role of these factors in conferring risk for suicidal ideation (SI) and suicide attempts (SA) amongst community adults was assessed. A cross-sectional cohort-based study with community adults (n=757; female=55.0%) assessed emotion dysregulation, cumulative adversity including highly stressful and traumatic events, as well as other known risk factors for suicidality (e.g., self-reported depression and anxiety history) to predict a lifetime history of SI or SA, SI but no SA, or SI and SA. Higher cumulative stress and trauma scores conferred risk for SI, specifically on the subscales major life events, recent life events, and chronic stressors. Higher emotion dysregulation was associated with an increased risk for a SA relative to no SI or SA, particularly nonacceptance of emotional responses. Lifetime trauma was the only predictor of SA relative to SI. Nonacceptance of emotions significantly mediated the association between life traumas and suicidality. Cumulative adversity and emotion dysregulation confer risk for suicidal ideation and attempts, and higher lifetime trauma predicted attempts over ideation. These findings suggest that targeting emotion dysregulation, and specifically nonacceptance of difficult emotions, may be a useful strategy in reducing suicidal behaviors in individuals with trauma history and concurrent suicidal ideation.

Language: en