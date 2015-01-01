Abstract

Evidence supports transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) as an effective treatment for symptoms of depression and PTSD; however, there has been limited investigation into the durability of symptoms reduction. The Hampton Veterans Affairs Medical Center's (HVAMC) rTMS clinic used H-coil for dTMS for Veterans with treatment-resistant depression and tracked symptomology at multiple times points up to six months post-treatment. Veterans underwent 30 session of dTMS treatment using the Hesed coil (H1 coil). The PHQ-9, PCL-5, and BSS were administered to Veterans at four time points: pretreatment, post-treatment, three months after treatment, and six months after treatment. In aggregate, there were clinically significant reductions in symptoms of depression (43.47%), PTSD (44.14%) and suicidal ideation (54.02%) at the six month follow-up relative to pretreatment.



RESULTS provide evidence of the impact and durability of dTMS on symptoms of MDD, PTSD, and suicidal ideation among Veterans with treatment-resistant depression.

