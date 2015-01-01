Abstract

Although notable efforts have been made in the past to improve Occupational Health and Safety (OHS), the overall performance has not significantly improved as high-level injuries, risks, and fatalities continue to occur. Earlier studies have shown that implementing an Occupational Health and Safety Management System (OHSMS) ensures a reduction in accidents on site, which is, however, not easy due to the many challenges arising during its implementation. The research objectives were to identify, in order of importance, factors that affect the implementation of an OHSMS on construction sites and to analyse how an OHSMS can be implemented in the construction industry of the Western Cape, South Africa, using the Plan Do Check Act (PDCA) method. The research questionnaire obtained online opinions from construction professionals. The data were analysed using the Statistical Package for Social Sciences (SPSS) software version 27.0. The data were interpreted through Cronbach's alpha coefficient, frequencies, descriptive statistics, and a multi-regression analysis. A multi-regression test was conducted to determine the relationship between internal and external factors and the implementation of an OHSMS, including the use of the PDCA method. The findings reveal that both internal and external factors affected the implementation of the OHSMS. The most important internal factors were risk control strategies, senior management commitment, and support and communication channels. The most common external factors were pressure from clients on project delivery, company reputation, OHS enforcement, and government legislation. A framework was developed to outline how an OHSMS can be implemented using the PDCA approach based on the findings from this study. The framework can be adopted by the construction industry to improve effectiveness when implementing their OHSMS.

