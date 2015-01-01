Abstract

Level 3 automated driving systems could introduce challenges to traffic systems as they require a specific lead time in their procedures to ensure the safe return of vehicle control to the driver. These processes, called 'transitions of control', may particularly pose complications in accelerating traffic flows when regulations mandate control transitions due to an operational speed limitation of 60 km/h as established in recent certification processes based on UNECE regulations from 2021. To investigate these concerns, we conducted a comprehensive simulation study to examine potential safety implications arising from control transitions within mixed-autonomy traffic. The simulation results indicate adverse safety impacts due to increased safety-relevant interactions between vehicles caused by transitions of control in dynamic traffic flow conditions. Our findings also reveal that those effects could become stronger once string unstable ACC controllers are deployed as well.

