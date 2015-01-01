|
Wheatley M, Cotton-Gagnon A, Boucher J, Wotton BM, McFayden CB, Jurko N, Robinson J. Int. J. Wildland Fire 2023; 32(8): 1269-1276.
(Copyright © 2023, International Association of Wildland Fire, Fire Research Institute, Publisher CSIRO Publishing)
Background There has been little quantification of the extent and duration of micrometeorological changes within a forest after airtanker drops of water-based suppressant. It has been speculated that a period of prolonged relative humidity - referred to as a 'relative humidity (RH) bubble' - temporarily exists in the canopy understorey post-drop.Aims We quantify the RH bubble from the drops of five airtankers commonly used by wildland fire management organisations in Canada.
