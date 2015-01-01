|
Citation
|
Wells AG, Hawbaker TJ, Hiers JK, Kean J, Loehman RA, Steblein PF. Int. J. Wildland Fire 2023; 32(9): 1315-1331.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, International Association of Wildland Fire, Fire Research Institute, Publisher CSIRO Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Background Burn severity significantly increases the likelihood and volume of post-wildfire debris flows. Pre-fire severity predictions can expedite mitigation efforts because precipitation contributing to these hazards often occurs shortly after wildfires, leaving little time for post-fire planning and management.Aim The aim of this study was to predict burn severity using pre-fire conditions of individual wildfire events and estimate potential post-fire debris flow to unburned areas.
Language: en