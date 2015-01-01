Abstract

Background Assessments of fuel (vegetation) are needed to predict fire behaviour. Broad visual methods support quick in-field management decisions but can be too imprecise to detect variations in fuel for other purposes.Aims We evaluated the utility of integrating more comprehensive fuel measurement techniques into an existing visual fuel hazard assessment method.



METHODS We developed an extended method for measuring fuel hazard, including line-intercept measurements and clearer tables for assigning fuel hazard scores, and compared it with the existing Overall Fuel Hazard Assessment Guide fourth edition, which is often used in temperate Australia.



METHODS were tested across 69 eucalypt woodland plots of the same broad fuel type.Key results The existing method estimated higher near-surface and elevated cover compared with the extended method, but less surface cover. Assigned hazard scores changed markedly when using the clearer hazard tables. Over half the plots had differences of one or more in hazard score for surface, near-surface and elevated fuel between the existing and extended methods.



CONCLUSIONS The extended method provided a more methodical and consistent approach for assessing fuel hazard, but was more time-consuming than the existing method.Implications The extended method provides an alternative method for monitoring and research purposes when data quality is important.

Language: en