Abstract

Background In Australia, grassland curing (senescence) is an essential component in fire danger calculations. In seven (out of eight) states/territories in Australia, operational curing data are derived from the MapVictoria satellite model. From 2013 to 2023, MapVictoria data have been calculated using MODerate resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) data from the Terra satellite. Terra has exceeded its designed mission lifetime, but the continuation of satellite curing data is crucial for fire agencies to continue fire danger calculations.Aims The aim of this study was to adjust the MapVictoria model so it could be calculated using a newer satellite sensor system: Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS).



METHODS Data from the VIIRS bands were adjusted to match those of MODIS using timeseries from 2013 to 2020. The adjusted VIIRS bands were used to derive a VIIRS curing model: 'viirs-mvcuring'.Key results The viirs-mvcuring model exhibited lower curing estimates than MODIS by up to 2.6% in Northern sites and 1.4% in Southern sites and exhibited lower curing estimates than ground-based curing by 0.1% in Northern sites and 3.5% in Southern sites.



CONCLUSIONS The development of the viirs-mvcuring model has ensured continued availability of satellite curing data.Implications The transition to VIIRS will provide continued input of curing into fire danger calculations across Australia.

