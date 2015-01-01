Abstract

Background Wildfires often have long-lasting costs that are difficult to document and are rarely captured in full.Aims We provide an example for measuring the full costs of a single wildfire over time, using a case study from the 2010 Schultz Fire near Flagstaff, Arizona, to enhance our understanding of the long-term costs of uncharacteristic wildfire.



METHODS We conducted a partial remeasurement of a 2013 study on the costs of the Schultz Fire by updating government and utility expenditures, conducting a survey of affected homeowners, estimating costs to ecosystem services and updating costs to real 2021 US dollars.Key results Costs associated with the Schultz Fire continued to accrue over 10years, particularly those associated with post-wildfire flooding, totalling between US$109 and US$114million. Suppression costs represented only 10% of total costs.



CONCLUSIONS This study is the first of its kind to include a remeasurement of wildfire costs and to provide a long-term assessment of the same wildfire over a 10-year period.Implications Our results and lessons learned can help standardise approaches for full cost accounting of wildfire and illuminate the breadth of typically latent and indirect economic costs of wildfire such as post-wildfire flooding.

Language: en