|
Citation
|
Hjerpe EE, Colavito MM, Edgeley CM, Burnett JT, Combrink T, Vosick D, Meador AS. Int. J. Wildland Fire 2023; 32(10): 1474-1486.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, International Association of Wildland Fire, Fire Research Institute, Publisher CSIRO Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Background Wildfires often have long-lasting costs that are difficult to document and are rarely captured in full.Aims We provide an example for measuring the full costs of a single wildfire over time, using a case study from the 2010 Schultz Fire near Flagstaff, Arizona, to enhance our understanding of the long-term costs of uncharacteristic wildfire.
Language: en