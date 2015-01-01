|
Citation
Cardil A, Monedero S, SeLegue P, Navarrete M, de-Miguel S, Purdy S, Marshall G, Chavez T, Allison K, Quilez R, Ortega M, Silva CA, Ramírez J. Int. J. Wildland Fire 2023; 32(11): 1492-1502.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
Abstract
Background Wildfire simulators allow estimating fire spread and behaviour in complex environments, supporting planning and analysis of incidents in real time. However, uncertainty derived from input data quality and model inherent inaccuracies may undermine the utility of such predictions.Aims We assessed the performance of fire spread models for initial attack incidents used in California through the analysis of the rate of spread (ROS) of 1853 wildfires.
