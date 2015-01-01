Abstract

Background Handcrews dig handlines to bare mineral soil for fire containment. Increasing the amount of firefighting resources is insufficient to mitigate wildfire damage or decrease the number of large fires.Aims This study aims to empirically assess handcrew fireline production rates through direct monitoring of suppression actions on active wildfires.



METHODS A database was created from information gathered by crew supervisors during wildfires in southern Spain between 2014 and 2019. Fireline production rates were calculated from working time and handline length.



Key results Mean fireline production rate during direct attack in chaparral was 0.33mmin−1firefighter−1, whereas production in timber litter was 1.06mmin−1firefighter−1. However, fireline production rate was considerably reduced during indirect attack, in fuel types with high fuel loading, on wildfires larger than 50ha, after 3h of sustained suppression action, with crews of more than nine firefighters, in unsuccessful fire containment, and when the ground crews lacked aerial support.



CONCLUSIONS Our results suggest mean fireline production rates need to be modified by working conditions and psychological variables to better inform efficient acquisition and allocation of resources.Implications Knowing the operating capability of firefighting resources is important to fire managers for reducing uncertainty and guaranteeing the safety and effectiveness of suppression.

