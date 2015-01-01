|
Citation
|
Wickramasinghe A, Khan N, Filkov A, Moinuddin K. Int. J. Wildland Fire 2023; 32(11): 1576-1599.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, International Association of Wildland Fire, Fire Research Institute, Publisher CSIRO Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Background This study investigates firebrand and heat flux exposures of structures in the wildland-urban interface (WUI). Australian Building Standard AS3959 defines Bushfire Attack Levels (BALs) based on radiant heat flux exposure of properties at the WUI. Despite the fact that firebrands are one of the main causes of house losses in the WUI, firebrand attack levels on houses are still not quantified owing to inherent difficulties.Aims We aimed to quantify firebrand flux on houses for three Fire Danger Indices (FDIs).
Language: en