|
Citation
|
Edalati-nejad A, Ghodrat M, Sharples JJ. Int. J. Wildland Fire 2023; 32(11): 1619-1632.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, International Association of Wildland Fire, Fire Research Institute, Publisher CSIRO Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Background Wildfires can have detrimental impacts on the environment and urban structures when they spread from wildland areas.Aims In this work, a numerical study was performed to investigate the effect of downslope terrain on fire-induced flows in the presence of a building structure. Fires with intensities of 4 and 15MWm−1 were considered on inclined terrain with downslope angles varying from 0° to −30°, and wind speeds of 6 and 12ms−1.
Language: en