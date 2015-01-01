|
Citation
|
Su Y, Xie M, Xu N, Liu J, Li J. Int. J. Wildland Fire 2023; 32(12): 1677-1688.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, International Association of Wildland Fire, Fire Research Institute, Publisher CSIRO Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Background Correct evaluation of safe heat exposure distance (SHED) in wildland fire environments improves the safety and efficiency of firefighting operation. However, there is a lack of standard test method for the SHED, let alone the influencing factors of the SHED.Aims The aim of this study was to develop a novel method to examine the SHED by considering clothing and fire factors under thermal radiation condition.
Language: en