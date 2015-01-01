|
Citation
Plucinski MP, Dunstall S, McCarthy NF, Deutsch S, Tartaglia E, Huston C, Stephenson AG. Int. J. Wildland Fire 2023; 32(12): 1689-1703.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, International Association of Wildland Fire, Fire Research Institute, Publisher CSIRO Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Background The small portion of fires that escape initial attack (IA) have the greatest impacts on communities and incur most suppression costs. Early identification of fires with potential for escaping IA can prompt fire managers to order additional suppression resources, issue timely public warnings and plan longer-term containment strategies when they have the greatest potential for reducing a fire's impact.
Language: en