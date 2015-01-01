SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Wadhwani R, Sutherland D, Moinuddin K, Huang X. Int. J. Wildland Fire 2023; 32(12): 1726-1740.

Copyright © 2023, International Association of Wildland Fire, Fire Research Institute, Publisher CSIRO Publishing

10.1071/WF23071

unavailable

Background Wildfire often shows complex dynamic behaviour due to the inherent nature of ambient conditions, vegetation and ignition patterns. Merging fire is one such dynamic behaviour that plays a critical role in the safety of structures and firefighters.

Aim & method The aim of this study was to develop better insight and understanding of the interaction of parallel merging firelines, using a numerical validation of a physics-based CFD wildfire model concerning merging fires.

CONCLUSIONS The validated model shows a relative error of 5-35% in estimating the rate of fire spread compared with the experimental observation in most of the cases. A physical interpretation is presented to show how parallel fire behaves and interacts with the ambient conditions, providing complementary information to the experimental study.Implications The validated numerical model serves as a base case for further study in developing a better correlation for the rate of fire spread between parallel firelines with different ambient conditions, especially at the field scale.


