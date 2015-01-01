|
Valdez MC, Chen CF, Chicas SD, Mizoue N. Int. J. Wildland Fire 2023; 32(12): 1758-1772.
(Copyright © 2023, International Association of Wildland Fire, Fire Research Institute, Publisher CSIRO Publishing)
Background Wildland fires are part of the ecology of forests in Central America. Nevertheless, limited understanding of fire probability and the factors that influence it hinder the planning of intervention strategies.Aims This research combined climatic, anthropogenic and vegetation factors to identify wildland fire probability and determine the most relevant factors.
