Abstract

The present work deals with the topic of special and misuse events for motorcycles. First, a novel approach was found to define these events based on signal characteristics related to durability engineering. Furthermore, a multi-body simulation (MBS) model of a motorcycle was created to determine loads for special events. A suitable tyre model and relevant control systems were integrated for co-simulations. To validate the virtual model, wheel forces and selected onboard signals were compared with measurements of a real motorcycle ridden on a proving ground. The model showed sufficient agreement as the maximum wheel forces could be predicted with accuracies between 80% and over 99%. Afterwards, the loads were used to define representative special events. The kerb, sleeper, and bumper impacts were the most important events as they led to the highest forces. The gained perceptions enable a faster and more target-oriented definition of design loads while additionally saving costs.

Language: en