Abstract

The present work deals with the virtualisation of motorcycle customer behaviour. First, a method was found to identify design-relevant customers based on collected onboard signals. For vertical excitations, the roughness of the road and ridden velocities were examined with multi-body simulations (MBS). A measurement of a real motorcycle equipped with wheel load transducers and data-logging devices on a test track was used for validation. Using a similar dataset, an approach is presented with which virtual tracks are created. A measured speed profile and scatter for the vertical excitation were considered to obtain precise loads via MBS. Besides the virtualisation of the road, a novel algorithm was developed to generate speed profiles based on rider characteristics. Different synthetic rider types from beginner to expert were defined and compared. The developed methods enable the identification of design-relevant customers and the simulation of load profiles resulting from real customer usage.

