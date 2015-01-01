Abstract

The purpose of this research is to identify the important characteristics of the non-pneumatic tyre by relating the structural stiffness of the wheel to the contact conditions. Based on experimental and published data, the non-pneumatic tyre model will be validated under different conditions. A successful outcome of this research would increase the efficiency of tyre design while providing a better understanding of non-pneumatic tyre behavior under different contact conditions. In this study, finite element analysis (FEA) was utilised to develop a non-pneumatic tyre-road interaction model. An analytical model of non-pneumatic tyre was then validated in static and dynamic response using several virtual tests. The validated non-pneumatic tyre model was then used to evaluate the tyre-road interaction characteristics using a rolling resistance test under different operating conditions.

