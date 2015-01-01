Abstract

Winter road maintenance is important for preventing accidents and enabling mobility. If the road friction gets low, there is a higher risk of road accidents. Therefore, it is vital to have information about road friction levels. Traditionally this is done by dedicated vehicles; however, using friction information from floating car data (FCD) would be more beneficial, as the coverage both in time and space increases. In this investigation, road friction data from three FCD suppliers, using only one test vehicle each, has been compared with a continuous method of road friction measurement. The test has been conducted on proving grounds covered with ice and snow, and on public roads covered with water, ice, snow, and slush; thereby both high friction and low friction surfaces have been evaluated. The investigation shows that the FCD provides a continuous method of friction measurement and is closer to the reality of road friction experienced by road users.

Language: en