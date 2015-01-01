Abstract

In this paper, a feedback linearisation and nonlinear disturbance observer based controller is proposed for the path following of autonomous ground vehicles (AGV). The path following is achieved by tracking the designed yaw rate and lateral velocity under an upper layer controller according to the vehicle perception and path information. A feedback linearisation controller (FLC) is designed allowing for nonlinearities in the vehicle model. Then disturbance caused due to external uncertainties and tyre model error is estimated by a nonlinear disturbance observer (NDOB) and the corresponding compensation is imposed to the control input to improve anti-disturbance performance of the controller. Dynamic stability of the comprehensive system is proved using Lyapunov method. Simulations and comparisons are performed in a Carsim-Simulink joint platform and efficiency and effectiveness of the present controller are verified.

