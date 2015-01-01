Abstract

Torque vectoring is used on vehicles to improve stability and improve vehicle directional control. These systems are developed on sports vehicles and implemented on sport utility vehicles with a high centre of gravity. This may result in an increase in roll propensity of the vehicles. This paper develops and experimentally evaluates a model predictive control (MPC) based torque vectoring system with yaw rate and slip-angle control while incorporating a rollover limit based on the zero moment point rollover index. The developed MPC is compared to a baseline linear quadratic regulator (LQR) based yaw rate controller in simulation. The final controller is evaluated experimentally with a sport utility vehicle. The proposed controller was found to improve vehicle handling while reducing rollover propensity.

Language: en