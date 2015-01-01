SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Poovendran K, Botha TR, Els PS. Int. J. Veh. Syst. Model. Test. 2023; 17(3/4): 222-243.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Inderscience Publishers)

DOI

10.1504/IJVSMT.2023.135448

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Torque vectoring is used on vehicles to improve stability and improve vehicle directional control. These systems are developed on sports vehicles and implemented on sport utility vehicles with a high centre of gravity. This may result in an increase in roll propensity of the vehicles. This paper develops and experimentally evaluates a model predictive control (MPC) based torque vectoring system with yaw rate and slip-angle control while incorporating a rollover limit based on the zero moment point rollover index. The developed MPC is compared to a baseline linear quadratic regulator (LQR) based yaw rate controller in simulation. The final controller is evaluated experimentally with a sport utility vehicle. The proposed controller was found to improve vehicle handling while reducing rollover propensity.


Language: en
