Abstract

Background and Objectives: Drug use not only affects a person's physical and mental health, but also affects the health of others in the community. Various variables, including demographic and social factors, affect drug use. The present study was conducted to investigate the prevalence of drug use and related factors in the participants of Shahedieh Cohort Study.



Methods: A descriptive study was performed using the first phase of Shahedieh cohort study on 10194 adult residents of Shahdieh, Zarch, and Ashkezar in 2015-2016. The aim of the cohort study was to assess the prevalence of non-communicable diseases and their risk factors in adults aged 35-70 years. Data were analyzed with the SPSS 20 using chi-square and logistic regression.



Results: The prevalence of illicit drug use in the present study was 15.5% with a mean age of onset of 31.5 ± 9.2 years. The most common drug was opium (98.2%). The most common method of drug use was inhalation (98.1%). The logistic regression showed that male gender (P< 0.001), age 40 to 49 years (P<0.001), low education (below high school diploma) (P<0.001), positive history of smoking (P<0.001) and alcohol consumption (P<0.001) were the most important factors associated with drug use. In addition, a positive history of ischemic heart disease (P=0.007) and psychiatric disorders (P=0.02) were the diseases related to drug use.



Conclusion: The prevalence of drug use was high in the study population. There is an urgent need for intervention and preventive measures to solve this complex social problem.

