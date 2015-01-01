Abstract

Background and Objectives: childhood is the most dangerous period of the life of humans. So, investigating the causes of children's death and preventing them has an essential role in the health and productivity of the family and society. This study aims to investigate the epidemiological factors related to the mortality of under-five years in Isfahan province.



Methods: In this cross-sectional-analytical and retrospective study, the files of 194 children under five years (109 boys and 85 girls) who were referred to Isfahan Legal Medicine Center between 2017 and 2021; were investigated and the causes of death and their demographic and clinical characteristics were extracted. The obtained data were analyzed using the Chi square statistical test and Fisher's exact test.



Results: In terms of the distribution, unnatural causes of death was, 30.4% died due to domestic incidents, 22.7% died due to chronic diseases, 21.1% died due to vehicle accidents, 17.5% died due to acute diseases, 2.1% Death due to asphyxia, 1.3% death due to sudden death syndrome and 1.3% death due to various causes. There is a statistically significant difference between the cause of death and age group, place of death, disease history and year of death (P<0.05), but there is no statistically significant difference between the cause of death and gender and nationality (P>0.05).



Conclusion: Considering the ability to take preventive measures against child deaths and its trend in the country, it is necessary to make future policies to promote legal investigations to ensure children's health and safety.

